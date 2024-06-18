China’s Foreign Ministry: We advise NATO to refrain from blaming others and "not to add fuel to fire" over war in Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian advised NATO not to "add fuel to the fire" regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war and "politically contribute to the end of the conflict". This is how he responded to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's accusations of Chinese assistance.

"The reality is that China is fuelling the biggest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, while at the same time wanting to maintain good relations with the West," Stoltenberg said, stressing that China is "only playing the neutral side" in Russia's war against Ukraine, but is actually fuelling the conflict.

The Chinese government rejected the NATO Secretary General's criticism of Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine.

"We advise NATO to refrain from blaming others, not to sow discord and not to add fuel to the fire," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

According to him, instead, the Alliance should make concrete steps "for a political settlement" of the war.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China was providing Russia with technology that would enable it to continue its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.