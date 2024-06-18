Over 240 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen undergo rehabilitation in Estonia

More than 240 Ukrainian servicemen have already undergone rehabilitation in Estonia.

According to Censor.NET, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia to Ukraine Anneli Kolk told this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We teach prosthetics to Ukrainian specialists. In return, Estonian doctors study your experience, because we have never seen injuries that are treated in Ukraine before. We also provide rehabilitation for Ukrainian soldiers on behalf of the Ministry of Defence. More than 240 soldiers have already undergone it," Kolk said.

According to her, 23 servicemen have received free prosthetics thanks to the programme.

"I know that the Estonian Ministry of Social Welfare is looking for ways to continue the programme," the Estonian ambassador added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Ministry of Defence had launched a pilot project for the rehabilitation of servicemen.