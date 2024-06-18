Zelenskyy awarded 1154 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 696 of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented state awards to 1154 more Ukrainian servicemen, 696 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decrees No. 351/2024, 352/2024, 353/2024, 354/2024 of June 17 were published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers were awarded for their personal courage and self-sacrifice in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for selflessly performing their military duty.

In particular, the defenders of Ukraine were awarded the Presidential Cross of Military Merit, the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, For Courage, and Princess Olha orders, as well as the medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Fatherland, and For Saved Life.

