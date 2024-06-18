Italy to hand over SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine, rest of aid package is secret - MFA

As part of the ninth package of military aid, Italy will provide Ukraine with the SAMP-T air defense system.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Sky Tg24, this was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"It (the aid package - Ed.) will be presented to the Italian parliamentary security control committee, there is secrecy," the minister said.

"The only thing that is known is that a SAMP/T defense battery will be sent to protect the skies over Ukraine," Tajani added.

The day before, the media reported that Italy may provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles as part of another military aid package.