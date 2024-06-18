ENG
Occupiers shell village of Slatyne in Kharkiv region. Woman is wounded

In the afternoon, on June 18, Russian invaders conducted an air strike on the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv region. At least one person was injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Derhachi community Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the occupiers' attack, a 51-year-old local resident was injured.

"There are damaged houses and administrative buildings," the official said.

He added that specialized services are working on the site.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of June 17, Russians launched an air strike on the village of Borivska Andriivka of the Borova community. In the evening, they attacked the village of Podoly in Kupiansk district.

