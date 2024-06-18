Swiss parliament wants to allow indirect arms supplies to Ukraine

Ten members of the Security Policy Committee of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of parliament, have supported a proposal that would allow other countries to supply Swiss weapons to Ukraine.

Blick writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that ten other members of the parliamentary committee did not support the proposal to approve amendments to the Swiss War Materials Act that would allow indirect arms supplies to Ukraine, and four more abstained.

The decisive vote was cast by the committee's chairperson, Social Democratic Party representative Seiler Graf. She said that the majority of committee members wanted to amend the current law that prevents the re-export of arms to Ukraine.

Read more: Stefanchuk signs law on use of English in Ukraine

The relevant bill is now to be considered by the Swiss National Council. If there are enough votes to support it, the document will be submitted to the Council of Cantons, the upper house of the Swiss parliament, for approval.

If the bill is approved, then countries such as Germany, Denmark, and Spain will be allowed to transfer Swiss weapons to Ukraine in the future.

Earlier, Switzerland banned Germany, Spain, and Denmark from sending weapons of its own production to Ukraine.

As you know, the country remains neutral. Switzerland's perpetual neutrality was enshrined in the Treaty of Paris back in 1815. The country's government adheres to the legal obligations imposed on neutral states by the 1907 Hague Conventions.