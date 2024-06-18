US strategy to help Ukraine demonstrates effective results in repelling Russian aggression - Blinken

The US strategy to help Ukraine demonstrates effective results in repelling Russian aggression.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"In recent weeks, we have been working to speed up the supply of aid to the front line so that Ukrainians can get everything they need to fight the ongoing Russian aggression. Of course, the extraordinary courage and resilience of the Ukrainians themselves is playing a role as they cope with the challenges in Kharkiv and the east of the country, but continue to fight Russia in Crimea and in the Black Sea if necessary," said Blinken during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The secretary of state also commented on the security agreement recently signed by the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. Blinken expects about 20 other countries to do the same before the NATO summit to strengthen support for Ukraine.

"This is proof, clear proof that all our partners are with Ukraine for the long term. And if Putin thinks that he will outlive Ukraine, outlive any of us, he is mistaken. He is wrong. And again, I think you will see a summit that will emphasize this even more," he assured.

According to Blinken, the Ukrainian strategy, which is being implemented by the United States, demonstrates effective results in repelling Russian aggression.

"And it was done surprisingly successfully, bearing in mind that Putin's goal from day one was to wipe Ukraine off the map, to end its existence as an independent country, to annex it to Russia. This has not been successful. But in the future, we want to make sure that Ukraine succeeds, that it stands on its own two feet, militarily, economically, democratically. And that is exactly what we are helping Ukraine to do. And this is a sign of success in the future," the US Secretary of State said.