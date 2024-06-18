Zelenskyy: Destruction of Russian terrorists’ positions and launchers near border by our forces works as we expected. VIDEO

In a video message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the destruction of the Russian military on the territory of the aggressor had brought significant results.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today, I would like to recognize our soldiers first and foremost. All those who managed to turn this page of the war - a page that Putin was eager to dedicate to his offensive and which became another mistake for Russia. Each and every one of them who defends the Kharkiv direction, who holds back Russian assaults in Pokrovsk and other Donetsk directions, and along the entire frontline - from Krynky to Vovchansk, and along the border, in particular in Sumy region. It is Ukrainian courage and resilience that defines the situation - what we can do, not what Russia wants or has tried.

This is another significant result of Ukraine and our people in this war, and I thank every one of them who is truly fully implementing combat orders and combat missions. I am grateful to all those who are taking the brunt of repelling Russian attacks. I am grateful to everyone who has helped and continues to help. We see how the world's determination opens up new prospects for restoring our security. Among other things, this applies to the security of Kharkiv. The destruction of Russian terrorists' positions and launchers near the border by our forces and soldiers really matters.

It works. Just as we expected. And based on the results of the battles in different parts of the frontline in June, I would like to thank all our soldiers, sergeants and officers of the 1st Separate Assault Battalion, 5th Separate Assault Brigade, 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, 35th, 36th and 38th Separate Marine Brigades. Well done to all of you, warriors! The 44th Artillery Brigade, the 47th Mechanised Brigade, the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 71st Jaeger Brigade, the 82nd Air Assault Brigade, the 108th Territorial Defense Forces Brigade, and the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade. Thank you and everyone who is with you. Who helps, who supports, who treats wounded, who volunteers. Who recruits and trains soldiers. Thank you! Together, Ukrainians are changing history in their favour," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses peace summit results and urgent needs of AFU with Lithuanian Seimas Speaker