Zelenskyy discusses peace summit results and urgent needs of AFU with Lithuanian Seimas Speaker

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, who is on a visit to Ukraine on June 18.

According to the President, he discussed a number of issues with the Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania. Among them, in particular, were the needs to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, as well as the results of the Global Peace Summit, which took place in Switzerland on June 15-16.

"We discussed the urgent needs to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, the results of the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, further steps towards establishing a just peace in Ukraine, and cooperation in the context of our country's integration into the European Union and NATO," the President said in a statement.

He also thanked Lithuania for its political support, military and humanitarian assistance, and participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

As a reminder, during a joint briefing with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen said that the Lithuanian parliament would call for a clear decision on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance to be made at the NATO Summit in Washington.

