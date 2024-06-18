Lithuania calls for clear decision on Ukraine’s membership at next NATO summit, - Seimas Speaker Čmilytė-Nielsen

The Lithuanian parliament will call for a clear decision on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance to be made at the NATO Washington summit.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, at a joint briefing with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The speaker stressed that today she represents not only the Lithuanian parliament, but the entire nation, which fully supports Ukraine. She recalled that the Lithuanian parliament has already adopted 15 resolutions in support of Ukraine and is working both at the regional and inter-parliamentary levels to advocate for military and other assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Lithuania to hand over 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to AFU

"Very soon we will meet in Washington in a parliamentary format before the NATO summit, and I would like to say that Lithuania calls on the upcoming NATO summit to make a clear decision on Ukraine's membership," she said.

She added that Lithuania also strongly supports the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, and it is not only about their number, but also about their rigidity and inevitability in order to make the price of this war as high as possible for Russia.

As reported earlier, the Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.