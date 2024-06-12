Lithuania to hand over 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to AFU

On June 12, the Government of Lithuania approved the transfer of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

As noted, the transfer of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers was initiated by the Ministry of Defense and the Lithuanian Armed Forces in response to the Ukrainian government's request to the allies to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

The armored personnel carriers are intended to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces with demining and are a free contribution from Lithuania to the support provided by the demining coalition led by Iceland.

"The cargo is expected to arrive in Ukraine at the end of this week," the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

AID FROM LITHUANIA

In 2024, Lithuania will allocate 1.2 billion euros to the EU's support fund for Ukraine to purchase ammunition and military equipment. It will also help improve the security system in Ukrainian schools. The government has allocated 400 thousand euros for this purpose.

At the end of May, the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of 13.5 million euros for the purchase of air surveillance radars as part of the German-led coalition to find air defense equipment for Ukraine.

Lithuania will also provide Ukraine with six AMBER-1800 radar systems with a range of about 350 kilometers.