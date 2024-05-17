Lithuania to purchase Amber-1800 radar systems for AFU - German Defense Minister Pistorius

Lithuania will join the so-called Air Defense Coalition, which aims to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. The country plans to provide Ukraine with six Amber-1800 radar systems.

This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The head of the German defense ministry praised Lithuania's strong support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale aggression. Pistorius added that Lithuania reaches an extremely high level of military assistance.

He also said that Lithuania would join the so-called Air Defense Coalition, which aims to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. This coalition is known to be led by Germany.

In addition, the German minister said that Lithuania would purchase and transfer six Amber-1800 radars to Ukraine. He called Lithuania's decision "a contribution to saving lives in Ukraine."

The terms of supply of Amber-1800 radars to Ukraine are not disclosed.

What is known about Amber-1800?

This is a ground-based radar station that can detect objects at a distance of up to 400 kilometers. The Amber-1800 radar is manufactured by the Lithuanian company Altimus-tech (formerly LiTak-Tak), which, by the way, was created by the founders of the Ukrainian research and production enterprise Aerotechnica-MLT.

The radar station is designed to detect airborne objects, their co-ordinates and range coordinates automatically. It consists of two elements:

Vehicle No. 1 - an equipment shelter with the main electronic equipment;

Vehicle No. 2 - a vehicle platform with an alignment system carrying an antenna-mast assembly (AMA) and deployment system, antenna-feeder system, and two power plants.

By the way, the station is localized in Ukraine under the name Burshtyn-1800. The Ukrainian version is mounted on a KrAZ-7634 semitrailer or chassis.

On Friday, May 17, it was reported that Lithuania sent a new batch of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including ammunition and reconnaissance drones.

