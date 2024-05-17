1 428 6
Lithuania delivers aid to Ukraine: drones, anti-drone systems and generators. PHOTO
Vilnius has sent Ukraine a new batch of military and humanitarian aid, including ammunition and reconnaissance drones.
This was announced by Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurinas Kasciunas on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, Lithuania is strengthening its support for Ukraine with the necessary things: reconnaissance drones as part of the Latvian-led drone coalition, anti-drone systems, as well as ammunition, generators and folding beds.
"Solidarity in action!" added Kasciunas.
