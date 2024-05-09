Germany to buy 3 HIMARS launchers for Ukraine
Germany will buy three M142 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems from the United States and transfer them to Ukraine.
This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a press conference in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing t-online.
"We have also reaffirmed once again how important NATO and our European partners are when we talk about supporting Ukraine, and the importance and danger that Putin's attack on Ukraine poses to security in Europe and the world," the minister emphasized.
As Censor.NET reported, the United States has recently signed a contract for the production of HIMARS MLRS.
