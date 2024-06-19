Enemy attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds", there are wounded in Melekhiv, Lviv region, multi-storey building and private houses were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 19 June, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds", threatening many regions, including the western ones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

In particular, two waves of attack drones attacked the Lviv region.

According to the RMA, a 47-year-old man was injured in the first night attack by the Shahed in Lviv region.

"In Malekhiv, a man received cut wounds. The medics treated him on the spot. He did not need to be hospitalised," said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the RMA.

According to Kozytskyi, the air defence soldiers destroyed 5 out of 5 Shaheds that attacked Lviv region that night.

"According to information from the "West" military group, as of 05:55, during the first night alert, which lasted from 02:32 to 03:35 on 19 June, four enemy drones entered the airspace of Lviv region.

During the second alert, which lasted from 04:27 to 05:24, another Shahed tried to attack our region," he said.

In his turn, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi informs about explosions and shelling in Malekhiv, Lviv community.

"We know about one wounded male security guard, 70 years old. His condition is moderate. He was hospitalised by an ambulance," he said.

Read more: Missile strikes in Lviv region: 3 critical infrastructure objects were hit, there is destruction. 4 people were injured (updated)

"Malekhiv. Preliminary. A multi-storey residential building was damaged. 20 windows were smashed. An office building was damaged. The security guard I mentioned above was hospitalised here. He is in moderate condition. In the private sector, windows were smashed in 5 buildings," Sadovyi wrote at 5.38 a.m.







