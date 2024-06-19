Denmark has announced 19th package of military assistance to Ukraine. It will allow investing in Ukrainian defence industry

Today, on 19 June, Denmark officially announced the nineteenth military aid package for Ukraine. It should allow the country to invest directly in Ukrainian arms production.

As noted, the nineteenth aid package includes a number of different agreements with allies on procurement and transfers from the allied defence industry. Among other things, more equipment to support the F-16s, donated by Denmark.

Danish Defence Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen stressed that Ukraine still needs significant military support due to the ongoing Russian aggression, so with the latest aid package, Denmark provides "the maximum possible support for Ukraine's needs on the battlefield here and now".

Danish model of support for Ukraine

"But we also have a Danish security commitment to support Ukraine in the next 10 years. That is why we have created a Danish model of support through the Ukrainian defence industry, which will help to increase Ukrainian production of military equipment in the short and long term," said Poulsen.

For his part, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stressed that investing in the Ukrainian defence industry is an effective and sustainable way to support Ukraine's combat capabilities, both now and in the long term.

"With this initiative, we are fulfilling a strong desire of Ukraine and strengthening both Ukrainian and European security. Therefore, Denmark will continue to expand our capabilities to support the Ukrainian defence industry, and we are also pleased with the attention this has received in the EU and elsewhere," the Foreign Minister added.

Previous aid packages from Denmark to Ukraine

In the last two aid packages, a total of DKK 1.2 billion (about $117 million - IF-U) was reserved for investment in the Ukrainian defence industry. The ministry noted that the new package makes it possible to distribute DKK 1.2 billion in such a way that the Ministry of Defence can quickly meet Ukraine's needs. The first project is expected to be launched in the summer.