Ukraine and Denmark signed memorandum on purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers - Umerov. PHOTO

On 13 June, in the framework of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence, Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with Minister of Defence of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen and Minister of Defence of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren.

As noted, the meeting with Troels Lund Poulsen resulted in the signing of a memorandum with the participation of Umerov and Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Serhiy Boyev on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

This is a big step, as Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country to invest in arms production in Ukraine. This is a confirmation that the Ukrainian defense industry is ready for international cooperation and can meet the highest standards," Umerov said.

Umerov and Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen

At the same time, a letter of intent was signed with Dutch Minister of Defence Kees Ollongren, which launched cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support our defense industry.

"These investments are evidence of high confidence in Ukrainian producers and their ability to provide high-quality military products, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine stressed," the Ministry of Defence press service added.

