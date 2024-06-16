Danish F-16s will be delivered to Ukraine in near future, - Zelenskyy after meeting with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

This was announced by Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy thanked Mette Frederiksen for participating in the Peace Summit and Denmark's active assistance in engaging the Global South in the implementation of the Peace Formula.



"During the meeting, we had the opportunity to discuss the progress of preparations for the transfer of Danish F-16 aircraft, which will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future," the President said.

The parties also discussed the approval of the negotiation framework and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU in June.

