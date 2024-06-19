ENG
Occupiers drop explosive device on residential building in Chernihiv region, man is injured

On the morning of 19 June, Russian soldiers dropped an explosive device on a house in the Semenivka community, injuring the owner.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the Russians struck the Semenivska community in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. An explosive device was dropped on a residential building.

The 55-year-old owner of the house suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs," the statement said.

As noted, the victim was taken to hospital.

