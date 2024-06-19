Ruscists hit Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with three GABs: Children’s camp and residential building are hit (updated)

Russian occupation forces struck at Kharkiv, an explosion was heard in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne correspondents.

The Air Force reported a missile attack in the direction of Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported about a strike on the outskirts of the city.

"Probably a GAB. Information on possible casualties and damage is being clarified," he said.

The head of the RMA, Synehubov, said that the occupiers struck with three multiple rocket launchers in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

"Two hit the ground on the territory of a children's camp and one near a residential building, there is damage.

There was no information about the victims," he added

