Occupiers "play" hide and seek with Ukrainian drones, running and crawling between their three armored vehicles. VIDEO18+

Drone operators from the Shadow unit set fire to at least two armoured vehicles and eliminated a group of enemy infantrymen.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was published on social media. The recording shows that after the first attacks on the column of three Russian infantry fighting vehicles, the occupiers began to scatter and spread across the field. However, their attempts to escape were in vain. At the end of the recording, the body of one of the invaders is seen burning in the fire.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

