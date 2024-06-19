Russian troops shelled Kherson and injured two people

On June 19, the Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, 2 people were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson RMA, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"An ambulance took one victim to the hospital for medical assistance. The 31-year-old man was diagnosed with a contusion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, and limbs," he said.

The second victim is a 52-year-old man. Currently, he is also in the hospital with a contusion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries, and shrapnel injuries to the torso and thigh.

Read more: Occupiers drop explosive device on residential building in Chernihiv region, man is injured