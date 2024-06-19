French arms company Thales will open joint venture in Ukraine, which, in particular, will be involved in production of electronic warfare equipment

At Eurosatory, the French arms company Thales signed three agreements with the Ukrainian defence industry to strengthen support for the frontline and defence capabilities.

This is stated in the company's press release, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that two Thales agreements relate to one of the enterprises of the Ukrainian Defence Industry Joint Stock Company.

Under the first agreement, the company plans to set up a joint venture in Ukraine to produce electronic warfare equipment, tactical communications equipment, air defence systems and radars.

The second agreement is for electronic warfare equipment, under which Thales will provide extensive maintenance, testing and specialised training in Ukraine.

In a separate, third agreement signed with FRDM, a Ukrainian company specialising in drones, Thales intends to jointly develop and manufacture an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of carrying and firing ammunition.

