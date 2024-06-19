British Ambassador Harris on use of frozen assets: Russia will pay for Ukraine’s defense

The recent G7 Summit, Peace Summit, and Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin demonstrated that international partners stand with Ukraine and are ready to continue supporting it in its fight against Russia.

This was stated by the British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris during a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, Censor.NET reports.

According to the diplomat, the Russian war in Ukraine, which actually began 10 years ago, can last for quite some time.

"But I think that Putin has only one chance - the fatigue of Ukraine's partners. And through these three international events, we have demonstrated that we are not tired, we are with Ukraine. Now and forever," Harris emphasized.

The ambassador emphasized that three key facts are evidence of such solidarity and partnership.

The first is the conclusion of security agreements with Ukraine by the Group of Seven member states, as well as a number of other countries, for a period of 10 years.

Watch more: G7 Summit and Peace Summit: KSF hosts special event with G7 ambassadors. VIDEO

"The second is the decision to use Russian assets. This is only the first step, which should be followed by the confiscation of all assets. But this first step is pragmatic and very useful. Through the use of profits on such assets, we can have loans for Ukraine worth $50 billion. In other words, Russia is now paying for Ukraine's defense," the diplomat emphasized.

The third evidence of the solidarity of international partners with Ukraine, Ambassador Harris said, is the new sanctions against Russian companies, in particular businesses that cooperate with the Russian military-industrial complex: "The Russian economy is already feeling it, and it's going to get even harder."