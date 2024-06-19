Russian occupiers shelled Sumy region with various types of weapons during day: 96 explosions were recorded in region

During the day, Russians fired 22 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 96 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, 8 communities came under fire:

Bilopillia community: VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) was dropped from a UAV (6 explosions) and an FPV drone attack was carried out.

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from mortars (8 explosions) and artillery (14 explosions).

Esman community: shelling from cannon artillery (5 explosions), mortars (6 explosions), and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion) were recorded.

Khotyn community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

Velyka Pysarivka community: Russians attacked with artillery (16 explosions), mortars (7 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions).

Svesa community: VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) was dropped from a UAV (5 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Seredyna-Buda community: Russians dropped 21 mines on the community's territory.

