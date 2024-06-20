Enemy attacked Kyiv once again: air defence destroyed all "shaheds"

On the night of 20 June, Russian attack drones attacked Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko

"According to preliminary data, the enemy drones were launched from the south, flew through Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Chernihiv regions and tried to attack Kyiv from the north-east," the statement said.

He noted that air defence forces destroyed all enemy targets on the outskirts of the capital.

"At the moment, no damage or casualties have been reported in the capital," Popko added.

