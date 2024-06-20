Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Kharkiv and 4 districts of region, one killed and one wounded

On 19 June, Russian invaders attacked 4 districts of Kharkiv region and the regional centre. There are victims.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"In the afternoon, around 16.28, the enemy struck with multiple rocket launchers at the territory of two holiday camps. As a result of the shelling, a private house and a car were damaged. A woman was injured.

A woman died and a man was wounded in Vilkhivka village of Kharkiv district as a result of hostile shelling. 10 private houses were also damaged.

A woman and a man were injured as a result of an aerial shelling of Novoosynove village in Kupyansk district, a car and 10 residential buildings were damaged.

The village of Khotimlia in Chuhuiv district was attacked by an enemy UAV, a private house was damaged.

A man was injured as a result of the shelling of Kruhliakivka village in Kupyansk district.

In Zahryzove village of Izium district, 8 residential buildings were damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

