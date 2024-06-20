Zambia joins Global Peace Summit communiqué

Another country has joined the Global Peace Summit communiqué. This is Zambia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Swiss government.

Thus, the communiqué was supported by 79 states and 6 organisations.

Earlier it was reported that the communiqué was also joined by the Organisation of American States, as well as Antigua and Barbuda.

Earlier, the communiqué was also joined by the Organisation of American States and Antigua and Barbuda. However, Jordan, Iraq and Rwanda withdrew their signatures.

The Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland. Following the two-day event, 80 countries and four organisations signed a joint communiqué.

