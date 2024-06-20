From 10 to 30 GABs are launched by ruscists in Kharkiv region every day

Since the beginning of this day, Russian invaders have attacked the Kharkiv region with 36 GABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon.

"During the last day, in fact, there was a massive attack with guided aerial bombs, including Kharkiv. Civilian infrastructure, such as a children's recreation camp located in the central part of the city, and border settlements, are again under fire," he said.

During the day, the occupiers launch 10 to 30 GABs per day in Kharkiv region. The last time 36 GABs were recorded.

"The shelling results in the destruction of civilian infrastructure, but this is not new. At the same time, we continue to evacuate children from dangerous settlements," added Syniehubov.

As a reminder, on June 19, Russian invaders attacked 4 districts of Kharkiv region and the regional center, killing one person. Three more people were injured.

