Power engineers’ team comes under Russian fire while repairing power lines in Donetsk region - there is one wounded

On June 20, a group of power engineers came under Russian fire in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

"In Donetsk region, a team of power engineers came under fire while working on one of the power lines. One of them, a 33-year-old foreman, was injured. He was taken to the hospital in Kostiantynivka, doctors are providing the necessary assistance," the statement said.

In addition, the press service reminds that today, June 20, the enemy once again struck a massive attack on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, 7 power engineers were injured during the shelling at two facilities.

Read more: Ministry of Energy was instructed to hold regular briefings on state of power system - Shmyhal