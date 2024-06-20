Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters dedicated solely to energy security

On June 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about it in his telegram channel.

"We heard reports from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Head of Naftogaz of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov, and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

The decision instructed the government to develop conditions that would make it easier for people to install solar panels and batteries. This includes tax and customs benefits, special loan programs.

I also expect the government to develop a strategy for the development of renewable energy and distributed generation at the state level. All public and administrative buildings should be equipped with energy-saving technologies.

Solar panels, smart counters, and energy storage units should appear in every school and hospital as soon as possible. The regional military administrations have been instructed to control this at the local level.

We are actively preparing for the next heating season. We are restoring what can be restored, building comprehensive protection from engineering structures, electronic warfare and air defense systems. We are working with partners on additional Patriot systems. We are doing everything to ensure that Russian attempts to blackmail with heat and light fail," Zelenskyy said.

