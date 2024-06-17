Zelenskyy held meeting of Staff: heard report from head of Unmanned Systems Forces Sukharevskyi on production and use of all types of drones

On 17 June, after returning from the Peace Summit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

The president wrote about it on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I heard reports from Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych: the operational situation in all directions and at the borders, the dynamics of the implementation of domestic contracts and the receipt of aid from the defence packages announced by partners.

I heard reports from the heads of all components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine: The Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service, as well as the FISU's summary.

Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, presented a detailed report. He reported on all types of drones - air, land and sea - and all types of tasks: from tactical FPVs and evacuation platforms to the so-called Deep Strike drones.

The industry is actively developing, with a growing number of drones being produced and successfully deployed. Ukraine leads the way in technological progress in this area. Last week, during talks with other leaders, we felt a great interest in our experience. After the victory, it will become a high-tech part of Ukrainian exports," Zelenskyy said.