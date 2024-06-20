Fighting continues in 14 locations in Pokrovsk direction, including Sokil, Vozdvyzhenka and Novooleksandrivka - General Staff

The total number of enemy attacks along the entire frontline since the beginning of the day is 96. The enemy continues to use aviation and attack in several directions. Ukrainian defenders are holding the line.

The situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers have already dropped six GABs from the territory of the Russian Federation, from the directions of Belgorod and Shebekino in the Belgorod region. The areas of Vovchansk, Neskuchne and Lyptsi were bombed. Today the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in Vovchansk and near Tykhe.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost 59 people killed and wounded in action today. Several more invaders surrendered, choosing life over senseless death.

Hostilities in the East

In the Pokrovsk direction, fighting continues in 14 locations, including Sokil, Vozdvyzhenka and Novooleksandrivka. The direction remains the most intense. The enemy is also using aviation. Enemy GABs attacked Yevhenivka, Vovche and Nova Poltavka today. The total number of enemy attacks increased to 34 over the last day.

Our defenders are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses. According to preliminary information, the occupiers lost 295 people in this direction over the last day, 99 of them were irrecoverable losses. Three armored combat vehicles, two cannons, a unit of special equipment and a UAV ground control station were destroyed. Three armored vehicles and four enemy artillery systems were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the afternoon, two new unsuccessful enemy attempts to attack were made at the Kurakhove and Prydniprovskyi directions. In the latter direction, Russian terrorists also dropped six guided aerial bombs, hitting the areas of Novotyanka, Ivanivka and Mykolaivka.

The situation did not change significantly in other areas.

