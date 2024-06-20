Russia won’t withdraw troops from Ukraine for negotiations - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he would not withdraw his troops from the occupied parts of Ukraine to start negotiations.

He said this during a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, Censor.NET reports citing hromadske.

"If the negotiations are linked to the withdrawal of our troops, which is what the Kyiv regime dreams of, then this will never happen," the Kremlin leader said.

According to him, Ukraine is allegedly "dragging its feet" with the ceasefire and is interested in keeping Russian troops in the occupied territories, as it is not willing to negotiate.

