Ceasefire that allows Russia to hold occupied territories will only encourage aggressor to continue war, - Borrell

Any proposals for a ceasefire under the condition that the Russian Federation retains the occupied territories are dangerous for both Ukraine and European security. This development will only provoke the aggressor country to further territorial encroachment.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This war and its outcome are existential for Ukraine, but also for European security. Any ceasefire that would allow Russia to maintain a repressive regime in the occupied territories would only be a reward for the aggressor, undermining international law and encouraging further Russian territorial expansion,’ Borrell said.

He stressed that all UN reports since the beginning of the Russian aggression in 2022 have provided evidence of brutal repression of the occupation forces against the Ukrainian population and systemic human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Read more: Occupiers are most active in Pokrovsk direction today, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

The EU representative noted that a few days ago in St. Petersburg, the Russian president reaffirmed his intention to achieve ‘complete victory’ on the battlefield in Ukraine and his unwillingness to end the war. Instead, he launched a new offensive against Kharkiv and continued massive missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. And his ambassadors around the world tried to keep countries from participating in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"It is clear that Russia is not prepared to negotiate in good faith and could use any ceasefire to rearm and attack again. Russia's narrative of peace around peace is just a disguised attempt to legalise its war for territory,’ Borrell said.

He stressed that Russia's statements about its unwillingness to participate in the Peace Summit, even if it had received such an invitation, were not surprising.

Watch more: House blown up with occupiers in Vovchansk. VIDEO

"Other proposals may be discussed at the summit. But we are convinced that Ukraine's 10-point peace formula remains the most reliable basis for future peace talks. Proposals that do not refer to the UN Charter and ignore Ukraine's political sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-defence could amount to encouraging the aggressor and legitimising Russia's attempts to change its borders by force,’ the EU High Representative said.

In this context, he stressed that China's absence at the Peace Summit in Switzerland and efforts to dissuade other countries from attending the meeting in no way strengthen China's claim to remain neutral.

"The EU wants peace in Ukraine. A diplomatic solution that respects international norms would be supported by all member states. Instead, we must continue to accompany our diplomatic efforts with military assistance, in line with Ukraine's right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. With Putin showing no intention of negotiating in good faith, Europe's continued military assistance to Ukraine is as critical to achieving peace in Ukraine as our support on the diplomatic track,’ Borrell said.