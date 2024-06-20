Since beginning of day, 128 combat engagements took place. 19 Russian attacks are still ongoing in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The situation at the front remains tense but under control. The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and are making efforts to disrupt the occupiers' offensive plans. Since the beginning of the day, 128 combat engagements have taken place. The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower, equipment and air support.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

During the day, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using ten missiles. In addition, it carried out 36 airstrikes with 50 GABs and used 373 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy fired 2634 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers, supported by air power, tried to assault the positions of our units near Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Tykhe three times.

According to the information available at the moment, an enemy armored personnel carrier, two artillery systems, 22 UAVs, two vehicles, a UAV ground control station, and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Also, two vehicles, an armored vehicle and two artillery systems of the occupiers were damaged.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction 16 times. Near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane, the Defense Forces repelled 15 offensives without success for the enemy. The situation is tense. A battle continues near Stelmakhivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders six times in the Nevske and Serebrianskyi forests over the day. Three firefights are currently ongoing near Hrekivka and Nevske.

The situation is similar in the Toretsk direction, where the occupiers attacked seven times near Shumy, Toretsk and New York. Four of the engagements ended, and the fighting continues.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Over the course of the day, the aggressor stepped up its efforts here, conducting a total of 48 assault and offensive actions. The Russian occupiers are most active in the area of Ocheretyne, where the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations in different directions. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 attacks, and another 19 combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is difficult. The defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into our territory.

In the Kurakhove direction, there are 13 unsuccessful combat engagements for the occupiers at this time of day. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka.

The situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers continue to try to drive the Defense Forces back from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. All six attacks by the Russian occupiers failed.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the invaders, actively using firepower against enemy manpower and equipment.