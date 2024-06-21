Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 531,980 people (+1060 per day), 8001 tanks, 14,106 artillery systems, 15,372 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 531,980 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.06.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 531980 (+1060) people,

tanks ‒ 8001 (+14) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 15372 (+35) units,

artillery systems – 14106 (+54) units,

MLRS – 1106 (+1) units,

air defence systems ‒ 861 (+2) units,

aircraft – 359 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11260 (+0),

cruise missiles ‒ 2298 (+0),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 19181 (+47) units,

special equipment ‒ 2367 (+10)

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB demonstrated elimination of 250 Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO (updated)