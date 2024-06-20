Soldiers of 3rd SAB demonstrated elimination of 250 Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO (updated)

The defenders of the 3rd Assault Brigade published a video confirming the destruction of 250 occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

It is also noted that during the past month, the occupiers destroyed one of the brigade's battalions, the 1st Mechanised, with drones, machine guns and grenades, Censor.NET reports.

"Burned, dismantled and eliminated forever by the soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv region," the statement said.

The soldiers say that not all of the eliminated Russians were captured on video, and the count is ongoing.

251 invaders in 35 days: and these are just the recorded ones! These 8 minutes show only the losses that the Russians from the 144th Motorized Rifle Division suffered in the line of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade alone between May 12 and June 17, 2024. These are only the corpses that lie on the front line, not counting those buried in trenches, killed in forests and plantations that are not visible, and evacuated to the rear. This impressive kill list of the 1st Mechanized Battalion shows the scale of the Russian offensive near Borova, Kharkiv region. That's why the 3rd Assault Brigade needs to be reinforced - because the Russians are throwing in big forces and don't count losses, it's very easy to grind them down here. And if someone not the brightest bulb in the shed in the rear thinks that this is a small activity of the Russians and that this offensive is insignificant, then compare, there are not so many places where there are so many fresh corpses in the area of only one battalion on the front, and all of these are places of large-scale enemy offensive operations. So, I advise all Russians who are looking for their loved ones to watch this video," said Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, in a commentary to the video.

Watch more: Russian man is torn to pieces by shell hit. VIDEO 18+