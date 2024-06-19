Russian man is torn to pieces by shell hit. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian soldiers patrolling the area from a UAV spotted the Russian invader. So, the fighters of the Alliance group of the aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV unit of the 15th Operational Brigade Team "Kara-Dag" eliminated the occupier by an accurate drop of ammunition.

The video was posted on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

