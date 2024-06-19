Mopping up enemy observation post by soldiers of 3rd SAB in trenches in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade filmed a battle in the trenches in Kharkiv region, where the Russians had set up a .observation post.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the brigade's official telegram channel.
"Soldiers from the Third Assault Brigade entered their dugouts and began mopping up the enemy, moving through winding trenches. The occupiers did not want to surrender - they quickly eliminated everyone," the military wrote.
