Occupiers hit Selydove with aerial bomb, 2 people were killed. PHOTOS
On the morning of 21 June, at 9.25am, the Russian invaders shelled Selydove with an "UMPB D-30SN" bomb.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Selydivska CMA.
"As a result of the shelling, 2 people were killed and 3 were wounded," the statement said.
The city's high-rise buildings, private houses and a car were also damaged.
