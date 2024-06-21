Day in Donetsk region: occupiers shelled populated areas 22 times, killing 5 civilians. PHOTO

On 20 June, Russian invaders shelled at least 17 settlements in the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded in Maksymilianivka of the Mariinka district. In the Kurakhove district, private houses in Horoshne were damaged, and the outskirts of Kurakhove were shelled.

Kramatorsk district

Zakitne, Zarichne, Terny, Yampolivka, and Yampil were shelled in the Lyman district. In Mykolaivka, 1 person died and 3 were wounded. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 1 injured, 4 houses were damaged; also in the district, 1 person was injured and 2 houses were destroyed in Mykolayivka, 1 house was damaged in Ivanopillia. In Rozkishne of the Illinivka district, 3 people were killed and 4 injured, 7 objects were destroyed.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 11 private houses, 2 non-residential premises, and an industrial building were damaged. A person was wounded in the Toretsk community in Pivnichne. Siversk and Serebryanka are under fire.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants attacked Rozkishne in Donetsk region with Smerch MLRS: three people were killed, four more were injured, including a 14-year-old teenager









