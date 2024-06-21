ENG
Series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv again

У Харкові знову пролунала серія вибухів

On the afternoon of June 21, a new series of explosions was heard in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.

The explosions were probably heard outside the city, the media added.

As a reminder, a series of explosions also occurred in Kharkiv in the morning.

