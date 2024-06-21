Series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv again
On the afternoon of June 21, a new series of explosions was heard in Kharkiv.
This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.
The explosions were probably heard outside the city, the media added.
As a reminder, a series of explosions also occurred in Kharkiv in the morning.
