Series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv again

On the afternoon of June 21, a new series of explosions was heard in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.

The explosions were probably heard outside the city, the media added.

As a reminder, a series of explosions also occurred in Kharkiv in the morning.

