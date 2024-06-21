Explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih: Russians attacked city’s infrastructure (updated)
An explosion was reported in Kryvyi Rih.
This is stated in the message of the head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.
"Kryvyi Rih. There was an explosion. Don't film or post anything on the Internet," he wrote.
Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said that the enemy had attacked Kryvyi Rih.
Russians attacked the city's infrastructure. A fire broke out.
It is noted that the information is being clarified.
