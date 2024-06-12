Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: 9 people were killed, 29 people were injured, including 5 children. Emergency rescue operations have been completed. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih today, June 12, 8 people were killed and at least 21 injured. Four more people are missing.

Censor.NET reports that this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, must strengthen its air defence.



Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. At the moment, 11 people are wounded and 6 are dead. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. All necessary services are working on the spot," he said in a statement.

According to Zelenskyy, modern air defence systems can provide maximum protection for people, Ukrainian cities and positions. And Ukraine needs them as much as possible.

Updated information on the dead and injured

Later, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the death toll from the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih had risen to 8. In addition, at least 21 people were injured, including two children. Four more people are missing.

He noted that the search operation is ongoing. Employees of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, utilities, and volunteers are doing everything possible to save as many people as possible. Dog handlers with search dogs and psychologists are working at the scene.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians hit the residential sector of Kryvyi Rih with a missile, there are victims

UPDATED:

The Office of the Prosecutor General later wrote: The death toll from the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 9. 29 people were injured, including 5 children. The search and rescue operation continues.

About 10:14 p.m.: Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko wrote: "Emergency and rescue operations have been completed. 9 people were killed and 29 injured. Among the injured are 5 children."