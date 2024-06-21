Final round of negotiations on signing security agreement with Poland has taken place - Presidential Office

Ukraine and Poland will sign a bilateral security agreement in the near future.

Censor.NET reports that the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation included Deputy Heads of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva and Roman Mashovets, as well as First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha.

The Polish delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Robert Kupiecki .

"Our negotiation teams have done a difficult job, and now we are close to concluding a bilateral security agreement. Poland's role in helping Ukraine and bringing our victory closer cannot be overestimated. This will be a truly ambitious agreement, reflecting most of our achievements and joint plans for the future," Zhovkva said.

The meeting also agreed on a schedule of further actions to finalize the bilateral agreement and sign it in the near future

Ukraine and Poland will sign an agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, which was adopted last year on July 12. In total, Ukraine has already concluded 17 bilateral security agreements.

