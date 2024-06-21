Fico’s government wants to launch investigation against predecessors who transferred MiG-29 to Ukraine - Reuters

Slovak authorities ask the police to investigate the former government and Defence Minister Jaroslav Nagy over the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets and the Kub air defence system to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The State Secretary of the Slovak Ministry of Defence, Igor Melicher, said that the transfer of air defence systems to Ukraine exposed Slovak airspace and endangered citizens.

"I am convinced that Nagy has betrayed Slovakia... The Ministry of Defence is filing a criminal complaint on suspicion of committing the crime of sabotage, treason, abuse of power and failure to fulfil fiduciary duties," he said.

Melicher said that the Heger government was a transitional one, so it had limited powers to make foreign policy decisions.

