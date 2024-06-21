ENG
Ruscists fired ballistic missiles in direction of Odesa region

Рашисти випустили балістику в бік Одещини

Russian occupation forces launched a missile in the direction of Odesa region.

Censor. NET reported this.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the southeast.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov wrote: "Ballistics is headed in our direction!".

Read more: Ruscists attacked Odesa region with Iskander in morning - AC "South"

