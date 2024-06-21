Ruscists fired ballistic missiles in direction of Odesa region
Russian occupation forces launched a missile in the direction of Odesa region.
Censor. NET reported this.
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the southeast.
Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov wrote: "Ballistics is headed in our direction!".
