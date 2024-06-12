Ruscists attacked Odesa region with Iskander in morning - AC "South"

The Russian occupation forces continue to terrorise the southern regions with missiles and aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the "South" Air Command.

Attack on Odesa region

As noted, on the morning of 12 June 2024, the enemy attacked Odesa region from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile.

And last night, in the evening, it launched an air strike with guided bombs in Kherson region.

As a reminder, on the night of 12 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. All enemy air targets were destroyed. Censor.NET also reported that 3 Tu-95 bombers took off in Russia.

According to the Air Force, 5 out of 6 missiles and 24 Shaheds were destroyed.