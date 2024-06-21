33-year-old man died as result of shelling in Kherson on June 20

A 33-year-old man died as a result of a Russian strike on Kherson on June 20.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of yesterday's enemy shelling of the city, a 33-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.

